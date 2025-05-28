Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) kicked off at the price of $60.79: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) on Tuesday, soared 4.97% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $57.91. Within the past 52 weeks, BHF’s price has moved between $40.00 and $64.12.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.08% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.13%. With a float of $56.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.87 million.

The firm has a total of 1400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.54%, operating margin of -1.68%, and the pretax margin is 9.87%.

Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brighthouse Financial Inc is 1.11%, while institutional ownership is 83.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 1,471,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $58.84, taking the stock ownership to the 307,236 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,000 for $58.84, making the entire transaction worth $1,470,884.

Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.13% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) Trading Performance Indicators

Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.36, a number that is poised to hit 4.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brighthouse Financial Inc, BHF], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Brighthouse Financial Inc’s (BHF) raw stochastic average was set at 83.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.72. The third major resistance level sits at $64.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.15.

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.49 billion based on 57,409K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,724 M and income totals 388,000 K. The company made 2,390 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -268,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.