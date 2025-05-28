Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) posted a -2.72% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Tuesday, Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) was 1.75% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.46. A 52-week range for BNL has been $13.96 – $19.15.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 8.18%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -18.44%. With a float of $187.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.07%, operating margin of 48.95%, and the pretax margin is 22.08%.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Broadstone Net Lease Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Broadstone Net Lease Inc is 1.09%, while institutional ownership is 86.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 39,822. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $15.93, taking the stock ownership to the 13,763 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $15.78, making the entire transaction worth $39,453. This insider now owns 16,263 shares in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Looking closely at Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s (BNL) raw stochastic average was set at 51.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.92. However, in the short run, Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.86. Second resistance stands at $16.00. The third major resistance level sits at $16.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.16.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) Key Stats

There are 189,080K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.97 billion. As of now, sales total 431,800 K while income totals 162,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 108,690 K while its last quarter net income were 16,740 K.