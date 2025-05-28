Bruker Corp (BRKR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 801,400 K

On Tuesday, Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) was 4.65% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $35.50. A 52-week range for BRKR has been $34.10 – $77.79.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 10.58% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.93%. With a float of $103.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11396 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.87%, operating margin of 7.14%, and the pretax margin is 4.65%.

Bruker Corp (BRKR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bruker Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Bruker Corp is 32.00%, while institutional ownership is 80.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10 ’25, was worth 23,698. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $47.40, taking the stock ownership to the 3,472 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 20,000 for $50.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,018,330. This insider now owns 38,459,563 shares in total.

Bruker Corp (BRKR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.37% during the next five years compared to -9.69% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bruker Corp (BRKR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bruker Corp (BRKR)

Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, Bruker Corp’s (BRKR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.58 in the near term. At $38.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.25.

Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) Key Stats

There are 151,532K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.63 billion. As of now, sales total 3,366 M while income totals 113,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 801,400 K while its last quarter net income were 17,400 K.