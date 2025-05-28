Brunswick Corp (BC) last year’s performance of -36.65% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) was 3.01% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $49.76. A 52-week range for BC has been $41.00 – $87.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.52%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -31.58%. With a float of $64.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.56%, operating margin of 5.13%, and the pretax margin is 2.83%.

Brunswick Corp (BC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brunswick Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Brunswick Corp is 2.49%, while institutional ownership is 103.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 20,060. In this transaction Director of this company sold 429 shares at a rate of $46.76, taking the stock ownership to the 26,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 429 for $46.05, making the entire transaction worth $19,755.

Brunswick Corp (BC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brunswick Corp (BC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brunswick Corp (BC)

Looking closely at Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Brunswick Corp’s (BC) raw stochastic average was set at 31.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.79. However, in the short run, Brunswick Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.83. Second resistance stands at $52.41. The third major resistance level sits at $53.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.45.

Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) Key Stats

There are 65,683K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.37 billion. As of now, sales total 5,237 M while income totals 130,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,222 M while its last quarter net income were 20,200 K.