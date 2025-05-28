Buckle, Inc (BKE) with a beta value of 1.00 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

on Tuesday, Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE) opened higher 5.27% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $41.16. Price fluctuations for BKE have ranged from $33.12 to $51.62 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.59%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.07% at the time writing. With a float of $31.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.68%, operating margin of 19.82%, and the pretax margin is 21.17%.

Buckle, Inc (BKE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Buckle, Inc is 39.24%, while institutional ownership is 58.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 1,744,343. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 43,915 shares at a rate of $39.72, taking the stock ownership to the 1,706,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO sold 30,678 for $40.57, making the entire transaction worth $1,244,548. This insider now owns 1,675,657 shares in total.

Buckle, Inc (BKE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.93% during the next five years compared to 12.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Buckle, Inc (BKE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Buckle, Inc (BKE)

Looking closely at Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Buckle, Inc’s (BKE) raw stochastic average was set at 51.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.19. However, in the short run, Buckle, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.95. Second resistance stands at $44.57. The third major resistance level sits at $45.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $40.22.

Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE) Key Stats

There are currently 51,159K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,218 M according to its annual income of 195,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 379,200 K and its income totaled 77,200 K.