on Tuesday, BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP) opened higher 3.84% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $64.61. Price fluctuations for BXP have ranged from $54.22 to $90.11 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 2.98%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1893.68% at the time writing. With a float of $157.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 816 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.78%, operating margin of 36.36%, and the pretax margin is 1.88%.

BXP Inc (BXP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BXP Inc is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 108.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 05 ’25, was worth 145,453. In this transaction EVP, Chief HR Officer of this company sold 2,143 shares at a rate of $67.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,143 for $67.87, making the entire transaction worth $145,453.

BXP Inc (BXP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1893.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 188.47% during the next five years compared to -51.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BXP Inc (BXP). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BXP Inc (BXP)

The latest stats from [BXP Inc, BXP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was inferior to 1.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, BXP Inc’s (BXP) raw stochastic average was set at 59.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.56. The third major resistance level sits at $69.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.90.

BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP) Key Stats

There are currently 158,325K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,408 M according to its annual income of 14,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 865,220 K and its income totaled 61,180 K.