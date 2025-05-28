C3.ai Inc (AI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 310,580 K

on Tuesday, C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) opened higher 5.28% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $22.72. Price fluctuations for AI have ranged from $17.03 to $45.08 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 19.22%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.63% at the time writing. With a float of $117.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 891 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.95%, operating margin of -86.6%, and the pretax margin is -76.62%.

C3.ai Inc (AI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc is 11.59%, while institutional ownership is 48.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 133,367. In this transaction Senior VP, Operations of this company sold 5,719 shares at a rate of $23.32, taking the stock ownership to the 12,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,719 for $23.32, making the entire transaction worth $133,367.

C3.ai Inc (AI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.37% during the next five years compared to -46.24% drop over the previous five years of trading.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc (AI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc, AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.06 million was superior to 4.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 31.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.04. The third major resistance level sits at $25.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.14.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are currently 132,739K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 310,580 K according to its annual income of -279,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 98,780 K and its income totaled -80,200 K.