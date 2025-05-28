Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,794 M

on Tuesday, Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) opened higher 2.02% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $27.69. Price fluctuations for CZR have ranged from $21.40 to $45.93 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 44.89%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.66% at the time writing. With a float of $195.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.83%, operating margin of 21.58%, and the pretax margin is -0.74%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Caesars Entertainment Inc is 6.22%, while institutional ownership is 110.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 108,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $27.00, taking the stock ownership to the 56,255 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 1,850 for $33.36, making the entire transaction worth $61,716. This insider now owns 37,392 shares in total.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 293.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

The latest stats from [Caesars Entertainment Inc, CZR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.55 million was inferior to 5.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Caesars Entertainment Inc’s (CZR) raw stochastic average was set at 36.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.95. The third major resistance level sits at $29.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.07.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) Key Stats

There are currently 207,968K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,245 M according to its annual income of -278,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,794 M and its income totaled -115,000 K.