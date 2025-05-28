Calumet Inc (CLMT) is expecting -5.86% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Calumet Inc (NASDAQ: CLMT) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.15. Over the past 52 weeks, CLMT has traded in a range of $7.68-$25.29.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.55% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.95%. With a float of $68.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.62 million.

The firm has a total of 1620 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 1.7%, operating margin of -1.84%, and the pretax margin is -8.17%.

Calumet Inc (CLMT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Calumet Inc is 20.53%, while institutional ownership is 45.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 416,300. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $13.88, taking the stock ownership to the 36,824 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $13.79, making the entire transaction worth $137,900. This insider now owns 26,824 shares in total.

Calumet Inc (CLMT) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.95% per share during the next fiscal year.

Calumet Inc (NASDAQ: CLMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Calumet Inc’s (CLMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Calumet Inc (CLMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Calumet Inc, CLMT], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Calumet Inc’s (CLMT) raw stochastic average was set at 43.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.22. The third major resistance level sits at $15.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.15.

Calumet Inc (NASDAQ: CLMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.27 billion has total of 86,207K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,189 M in contrast with the sum of -222,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 993,900 K and last quarter income was -162,000 K.