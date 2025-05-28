Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) 20 Days SMA touches 10.03%: The odds favor the bear

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) on Tuesday, soared 3.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.12. Within the past 52 weeks, CWH’s price has moved between $11.17 and $25.97.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 5.28%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 280.33%. With a float of $58.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13060 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.8%, operating margin of 2.9%, and the pretax margin is -0.95%.

Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto & Truck Dealerships industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camping World Holdings Inc is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 97.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 100,802. In this transaction President of this company bought 5,725 shares at a rate of $17.61, taking the stock ownership to the 300,640 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27 ’24, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 2,000,000 for $23.90, making the entire transaction worth $47,800,000. This insider now owns 3,108,808 shares in total.

Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 280.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.19 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.1 million, its volume of 2.95 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Camping World Holdings Inc’s (CWH) raw stochastic average was set at 42.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.02 in the near term. At $17.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.35.

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.71 billion based on 102,036K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,100 M and income totals -38,640 K. The company made 1,414 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.