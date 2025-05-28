Can ACM Research Inc’s (ACMR) drop of -0.26% in a week be considered a lucky break?

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.93% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.41. Over the past 52 weeks, ACMR has traded in a range of $13.87-$30.64.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 48.97%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.98%. With a float of $49.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2023 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.23%, operating margin of 18.89%, and the pretax margin is 20.82%.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of ACM Research Inc is 21.94%, while institutional ownership is 59.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 1,652,004. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 70,000 shares at a rate of $23.60, taking the stock ownership to the 672,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 60,000 for $22.63, making the entire transaction worth $1,357,800. This insider now owns 672,708 shares in total.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.79% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ACM Research Inc’s (ACMR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc (ACMR)

The latest stats from [ACM Research Inc, ACMR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was inferior to 1.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, ACM Research Inc’s (ACMR) raw stochastic average was set at 53.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.97. The third major resistance level sits at $24.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.61. The third support level lies at $22.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.49 billion has total of 58,843K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 782,120 K in contrast with the sum of 103,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 172,350 K and last quarter income was 20,380 K.