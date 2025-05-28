Can American Superconductor Corp’s (AMSC) hike of 10.58% in a week be considered a lucky break?

on Tuesday, American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) opened higher 8.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $25.28. Price fluctuations for AMSC have ranged from $13.98 to $38.02 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 29.82%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.85% at the time writing. With a float of $37.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 569 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.55%, operating margin of -2.5%, and the pretax margin is -0.81%.

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Superconductor Corp is 5.29%, while institutional ownership is 70.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 3,236,832. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $26.40, making the entire transaction worth $1,319,755.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.85% per share during the next fiscal year.

Check out the current performance indicators for American Superconductor Corp (AMSC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

The latest stats from [American Superconductor Corp, AMSC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was superior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, American Superconductor Corp’s (AMSC) raw stochastic average was set at 62.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.95. The third major resistance level sits at $30.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.29. The third support level lies at $23.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

There are currently 39,503K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 222,820 K according to its annual income of 6,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 61,400 K and its income totaled 2,470 K.