Can AZEK Company Inc’s (AZEK) drop of -4.35% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) stock price down -0.47% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $49.24. AZEK’s price has ranged from $35.48 to $54.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 13.12% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.59%. With a float of $141.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2276 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.19%, operating margin of 36.6%, and the pretax margin is 12.78%.

AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of AZEK Company Inc is 1.95%, while institutional ownership is 98.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 1,028,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $51.40, taking the stock ownership to the 852,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 20,000 for $51.65, making the entire transaction worth $1,033,000.

AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AZEK Company Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AZEK Company Inc (AZEK)

AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, AZEK Company Inc’s (AZEK) raw stochastic average was set at 73.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.61 in the near term. At $50.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.18. The third support level lies at $47.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.05 billion, the company has a total of 143,854K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,441 M while annual income is 153,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 452,230 K while its latest quarter income was 54,290 K.