Can Blend Labs Inc’s (BLND) drop of -3.01% in a week be considered a lucky break?

on Tuesday, Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) opened higher 1.72% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.48. Price fluctuations for BLND have ranged from $2.08 to $5.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 40.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 141.67% at the time writing. With a float of $203.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.19%, operating margin of -23.36%, and the pretax margin is -19.02%.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blend Labs Inc is 21.23%, while institutional ownership is 47.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10 ’25, was worth 3,281,285. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,062,317 shares at a rate of $3.09, taking the stock ownership to the 3,123,242 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 1,416,037 for $3.05, making the entire transaction worth $4,320,754. This insider now owns 2,060,925 shares in total.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blend Labs Inc (BLND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blend Labs Inc (BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) saw its 5-day average volume 2.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Blend Labs Inc’s (BLND) raw stochastic average was set at 48.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.59 in the near term. At $3.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. The third support level lies at $3.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) Key Stats

There are currently 259,662K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 915.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 162,020 K according to its annual income of -43,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 26,770 K and its income totaled -9,230 K.