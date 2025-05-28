Can Braze Inc’s (BRZE) hike of 1.21% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $34.73. Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has traded in a range of $27.45-$48.33.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 44.44%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.68%. With a float of $71.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1699 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 69.13%, operating margin of -20.59%, and the pretax margin is -16.95%.

Braze Inc (BRZE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Braze Inc is 33.72%, while institutional ownership is 63.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 418,791. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,672 shares at a rate of $35.88, taking the stock ownership to the 278,281 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,405 for $35.88, making the entire transaction worth $122,171. This insider now owns 69,274 shares in total.

Braze Inc (BRZE) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 75.62% during the next five years compared to -23.78% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Braze Inc’s (BRZE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 165.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Braze Inc (BRZE)

The latest stats from [Braze Inc, BRZE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was inferior to 1.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Braze Inc’s (BRZE) raw stochastic average was set at 40.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.55. The third major resistance level sits at $37.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.78. The third support level lies at $34.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.87 billion has total of 104,632K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 593,410 K in contrast with the sum of -103,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 160,400 K and last quarter income was -17,190 K.