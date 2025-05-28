Can Caredx Inc’s (CDNA) drop of -0.40% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) on Tuesday, soared 4.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.95. Within the past 52 weeks, CDNA’s price has moved between $12.90 and $34.84.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 24.04%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -137.81%. With a float of $51.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 650 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.46%, operating margin of 13.51%, and the pretax margin is 17.12%.

Caredx Inc (CDNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Caredx Inc is 6.87%, while institutional ownership is 101.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 465,022. In this transaction Director of this company sold 29,136 shares at a rate of $15.96, taking the stock ownership to the 37,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 29,136 for $15.96, making the entire transaction worth $465,021.

Caredx Inc (CDNA) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.81% per share during the next fiscal year.

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Caredx Inc (CDNA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.84 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Caredx Inc (CDNA)

The latest stats from [Caredx Inc, CDNA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.15 million was superior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Caredx Inc’s (CDNA) raw stochastic average was set at 29.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.32. The third major resistance level sits at $18.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.02. The third support level lies at $16.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 981.65 million based on 55,681K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 333,790 K and income totals 52,550 K. The company made 84,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.