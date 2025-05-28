Can Confluent Inc’s (CFLT) hike of 3.93% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.84. Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has traded in a range of $17.79-$37.90.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 45.91% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.73%. With a float of $269.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.23 million.

In an organization with 3060 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.92%, operating margin of -40.18%, and the pretax margin is -31.93%.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Confluent Inc is 20.91%, while institutional ownership is 75.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 306,697. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 14,460 shares at a rate of $21.21, taking the stock ownership to the 413,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 9,476 for $21.83, making the entire transaction worth $206,861. This insider now owns 427,515 shares in total.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.15% during the next five years compared to -23.27% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Confluent Inc’s (CFLT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 946.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Confluent Inc’s (CFLT) raw stochastic average was set at 22.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.31. However, in the short run, Confluent Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.01. Second resistance stands at $23.28. The third major resistance level sits at $23.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.96. The third support level lies at $21.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.74 billion has total of 340,390K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 963,640 K in contrast with the sum of -345,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 271,120 K and last quarter income was -67,570 K.