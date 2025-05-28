Can Digital Turbine Inc’s (APPS) drop of -1.94% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Tuesday, Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) was 4.36% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.36. A 52-week range for APPS has been $1.18 – $6.86.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 58.83% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -50.00%. With a float of $90.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.83 million.

In an organization with 754 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.4%, operating margin of -12.23%, and the pretax margin is -58.69%.

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Digital Turbine Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Digital Turbine Inc is 13.46%, while institutional ownership is 55.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10 ’25, was worth 259,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.59, taking the stock ownership to the 1,762,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 27 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 7,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $10,010. This insider now owns 24,640 shares in total.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

You can see what Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Digital Turbine Inc’s (APPS) raw stochastic average was set at 55.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.94. However, in the short run, Digital Turbine Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.68. Second resistance stands at $4.81. The third major resistance level sits at $4.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.24. The third support level lies at $4.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

There are 105,007K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 477.78 million. As of now, sales total 544,480 K while income totals -420,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 134,640 K while its last quarter net income were -23,130 K.