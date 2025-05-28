Can Erasca Inc’s (ERAS) drop of -12.20% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) on Tuesday, plunged -11.48% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Within the past 52 weeks, ERAS’s price has moved between $1.01 and $3.45.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 30.41%. With a float of $160.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.27 million.

In an organization with 103 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Erasca Inc (ERAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Erasca Inc is 43.31%, while institutional ownership is 52.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 9,902. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 15 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 8,333 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $10,165.

Erasca Inc (ERAS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.09% during the next five years compared to -46.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Erasca Inc (ERAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.35 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Erasca Inc (ERAS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Erasca Inc’s (ERAS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3270, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1590. However, in the short run, Erasca Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2000. Second resistance stands at $1.3200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9400. The third support level lies at $0.8200 if the price breaches the second support level.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 305.95 million based on 283,287K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -161,650 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.