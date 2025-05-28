Can Extreme Networks Inc’s (EXTR) drop of -0.18% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.46% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.39. Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has traded in a range of $10.10-$19.24.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.19%. With a float of $129.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2656 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.19%, operating margin of -1.89%, and the pretax margin is -4.09%.

Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Extreme Networks Inc is 2.99%, while institutional ownership is 91.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 490,676. In this transaction PRESIDENT AND CEO of this company sold 35,725 shares at a rate of $13.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,510,719 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 35,725 for $13.12, making the entire transaction worth $468,791. This insider now owns 1,510,719 shares in total.

Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.21% during the next five years compared to -24.85% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Extreme Networks Inc’s (EXTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)

Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Extreme Networks Inc’s (EXTR) raw stochastic average was set at 77.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.50 in the near term. At $16.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.26. The third support level lies at $14.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.16 billion has total of 133,168K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,117 M in contrast with the sum of -85,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 284,510 K and last quarter income was 3,460 K.