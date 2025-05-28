Can Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s (IDYA) hike of 7.41% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Tuesday, Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) was 3.19% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $18.82. A 52-week range for IDYA has been $13.45 – $44.42.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 0.23%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.48%. With a float of $78.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 131 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 75.14%, operating margin of -5147.81%, and the pretax margin is -4375.86%.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ideaya Biosciences Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Ideaya Biosciences Inc is 10.05%, while institutional ownership is 100.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26 ’24, was worth 3,016,500. Before that another transaction happened on May 29 ’24, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 28,500 for $36.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,032,884. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.48% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.56% during the next five years compared to -0.01% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 242.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA)

The latest stats from [Ideaya Biosciences Inc, IDYA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.61 million was superior to 1.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 45.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.99. The third major resistance level sits at $20.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.49. The third support level lies at $18.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

There are 87,582K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.70 billion. As of now, sales total 7,000 K while income totals -274,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,000 K while its last quarter net income were -130,310 K.