Can LoanDepot Inc’s (LDI) hike of 2.44% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) stock price up 5.00% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. LDI’s price has ranged from $1.01 to $3.22 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 18.43%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.78%. With a float of $77.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 93.66%, operating margin of 10.57%, and the pretax margin is -17.64%.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of LoanDepot Inc is 62.82%, while institutional ownership is 13.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 654,372. In this transaction Director of this company sold 436,248 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 6,093,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 11,161 for $2.11, making the entire transaction worth $23,550. This insider now owns 194,404 shares in total.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.78% per share during the next fiscal year.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LoanDepot Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LoanDepot Inc (LDI)

The latest stats from [LoanDepot Inc, LDI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was inferior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, LoanDepot Inc’s (LDI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1968, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9225. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3167. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1533. The third support level lies at $1.0967 if the price breaches the second support level.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 415.69 million, the company has a total of 328,282K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,060 M while annual income is -98,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 273,620 K while its latest quarter income was -21,900 K.