Can NMI Holdings Inc’s (NMIH) hike of 2.43% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) stock price up 3.13% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $37.96. NMIH’s price has ranged from $31.60 to $42.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 11.46% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.17%. With a float of $76.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 230 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of 72.96%, and the pretax margin is 71.89%.

NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of NMI Holdings Inc is 2.07%, while institutional ownership is 97.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 71,345. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,875 shares at a rate of $38.05, taking the stock ownership to the 66,068 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,875 for $38.05, making the entire transaction worth $71,345.

NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.15% during the next five years compared to 12.43% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NMI Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.63, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, NMI Holdings Inc’s (NMIH) raw stochastic average was set at 96.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.62 in the near term. At $40.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.44. The third support level lies at $36.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.06 billion, the company has a total of 78,123K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 650,970 K while annual income is 360,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 173,250 K while its latest quarter income was 102,560 K.