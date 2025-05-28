Can Ralph Lauren Corp’s (RL) hike of 3.08% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) on Tuesday, soared 4.43% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $274.08. Within the past 52 weeks, RL’s price has moved between $155.96 and $289.33.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.21%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.82%. With a float of $37.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.08%, operating margin of 12.73%, and the pretax margin is 12.95%.

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ralph Lauren Corp is 38.43%, while institutional ownership is 66.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 1,813,680. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7,557 shares at a rate of $240.00, taking the stock ownership to the 89,692 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,557 for $240.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,813,680.

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.69% during the next five years compared to 18.45% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) Trading Performance Indicators

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.33 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.61, a number that is poised to hit 3.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

The latest stats from [Ralph Lauren Corp, RL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.08 million was superior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.13.

During the past 100 days, Ralph Lauren Corp’s (RL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $230.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $220.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $289.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $293.20. The third major resistance level sits at $300.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $279.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $272.54. The third support level lies at $269.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.27 billion based on 61,764K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,079 M and income totals 742,900 K. The company made 2,144 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 297,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.