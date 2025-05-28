Can ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s (ZTO) drop of -11.93% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Tuesday, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) was -1.12% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $16.95. A 52-week range for ZTO has been $16.34 – $27.50.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 14.25% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.79%. With a float of $588.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24471 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.98%, operating margin of 26.6%, and the pretax margin is 26.41%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stocks. The insider ownership of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is 0.86%, while institutional ownership is 23.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 26 ’25, was worth 6,993,000. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’24, when Company’s Other: Shareholder proposed sale 200,000 for $19.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,800,000.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.40% during the next five years compared to 8.45% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) saw its 5-day average volume 4.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s (ZTO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.96 in the near term. At $17.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.53. The third support level lies at $16.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) Key Stats

There are 598,369K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.95 billion. As of now, sales total 6,066 M while income totals 1,208 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,690 M while its last quarter net income were 309,530 K.