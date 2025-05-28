Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) soared 0.32 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Tuesday, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) was 0.32% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $31.05. A 52-week range for CNQ has been $24.65 – $38.86.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 15.73%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.89%. With a float of $2.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.10 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10640 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.96%, operating margin of 26.05%, and the pretax margin is 22.55%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Canadian Natural Resources Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is 2.28%, while institutional ownership is 74.03%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.12% during the next five years compared to 4.12% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

The latest stats from [Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, CNQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.76 million was inferior to 6.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s (CNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 73.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.54. The third major resistance level sits at $31.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) Key Stats

There are 2,094,688K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 65.39 billion. As of now, sales total 26,022 M while income totals 4,456 M. Its latest quarter income was 7,618 M while its last quarter net income were 1,712 M.