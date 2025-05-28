Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) kicked off at the price of $17.55: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) on Tuesday, soared 4.46% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.80. Within the past 52 weeks, CPRI’s price has moved between $11.86 and $43.34.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 0.95%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -71.10%. With a float of $114.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.91 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.81%, operating margin of -13.02%, and the pretax margin is -25.53%.

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Luxury Goods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Capri Holdings Ltd is 2.49%, while institutional ownership is 98.33%.

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.59 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.88 million, its volume of 3.54 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Capri Holdings Ltd’s (CPRI) raw stochastic average was set at 39.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.93 in the near term. At $18.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.09.

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.07 billion based on 117,910K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,170 M and income totals -229,000 K. The company made 1,261 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -547,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.