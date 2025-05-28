Carnival plc ADR (CUK) with a beta value of 2.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) stock price up 5.77% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $20.10. CUK’s price has ranged from $12.65 to $26.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 98.41% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.76%. With a float of $145.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.38 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.25%, operating margin of 15.11%, and the pretax margin is 8.09%.

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival plc ADR is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 31.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 2,398,533. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 105,010 shares at a rate of $22.84, taking the stock ownership to the 140,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 105,010 for $22.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,414,180.

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.76% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.37% during the next five years compared to -19.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carnival plc ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival plc ADR (CUK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Carnival plc ADR, CUK], we can find that recorded value of 1.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Carnival plc ADR’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 60.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.95. The third major resistance level sits at $22.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.66.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.09 billion, the company has a total of 188,256K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,021 M while annual income is 1,916 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,810 M while its latest quarter income was -78,000 K.