Carvana Co (CVNA) posted a 2.52% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) stock price up 2.89% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $304.11. CVNA’s price has ranged from $97.55 to $311.88 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 36.69%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 147.66%. With a float of $122.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.38%, operating margin of 8.43%, and the pretax margin is 4.9%.

Carvana Co (CVNA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Carvana Co is 9.18%, while institutional ownership is 85.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 3,002,350. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $300.24, taking the stock ownership to the 820,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 10,000 for $301.50, making the entire transaction worth $3,014,966. This insider now owns 825,000 shares in total.

Carvana Co (CVNA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 147.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carvana Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carvana Co (CVNA)

Looking closely at Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA), its last 5-days average volume was 3.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.58.

During the past 100 days, Carvana Co’s (CVNA) raw stochastic average was set at 99.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $234.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $214.29. However, in the short run, Carvana Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $315.90. Second resistance stands at $318.90. The third major resistance level sits at $324.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $307.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $301.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $298.80.

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 67.01 billion, the company has a total of 214,143K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,673 M while annual income is 210,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,232 M while its latest quarter income was 216,000 K.