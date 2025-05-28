Cbiz Inc (CBZ) soared 5.28 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Tuesday, Cbiz Inc (NYSE: CBZ) was 5.28% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $71.93. A 52-week range for CBZ has been $62.65 – $90.13.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 14.14% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.90%. With a float of $48.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.09 million.

In an organization with 10000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.58%, operating margin of 8.11%, and the pretax margin is 5.87%.

Cbiz Inc (CBZ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cbiz Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cbiz Inc is 10.91%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 121,228. Before that another transaction happened on May 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,488 for $72.00, making the entire transaction worth $323,136.

Cbiz Inc (CBZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cbiz Inc (NYSE: CBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cbiz Inc (CBZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cbiz Inc (CBZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, Cbiz Inc’s (CBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 43.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.08. However, in the short run, Cbiz Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $77.29. Second resistance stands at $78.84. The third major resistance level sits at $81.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.23.

Cbiz Inc (NYSE: CBZ) Key Stats

There are 54,396K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.12 billion. As of now, sales total 1,813 M while income totals 41,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 838,010 K while its last quarter net income were 122,770 K.