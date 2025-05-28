CE (Celanese Corp) climbed 5.07 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) was 5.07% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $52.50. A 52-week range for CE has been $36.29 – $153.71.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 12.23%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.71%. With a float of $108.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12163 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.65%, operating margin of -6.64%, and the pretax margin is -11.49%.

Celanese Corp (CE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Celanese Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Celanese Corp is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 108.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 1,423,284. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $53.29, making the entire transaction worth $53,290. This insider now owns 3,000 shares in total.

Celanese Corp (CE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Celanese Corp (CE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.21, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celanese Corp (CE)

Looking closely at Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.62.

During the past 100 days, Celanese Corp’s (CE) raw stochastic average was set at 47.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.20. However, in the short run, Celanese Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.25. Second resistance stands at $57.35. The third major resistance level sits at $58.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $51.13.

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) Key Stats

There are 109,407K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.03 billion. As of now, sales total 10,280 M while income totals -1,522 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,389 M while its last quarter net income were -21,000 K.