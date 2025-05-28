Celestica, Inc (CLS) volume exceeds 3.45 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) was -0.49% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $119.47. A 52-week range for CLS has been $40.25 – $144.27.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.06% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.77%. With a float of $114.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.60 million.

In an organization with 26865 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 10.59%, operating margin of 6.01%, and the pretax margin is 5.26%.

Celestica, Inc (CLS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Celestica, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Celestica, Inc is 0.52%, while institutional ownership is 76.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31 ’25, was worth 8,269,000. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 19 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 151,717 for $91.92, making the entire transaction worth $13,945,827.

Celestica, Inc (CLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.86% during the next five years compared to 46.52% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Celestica, Inc (CLS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celestica, Inc (CLS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.05.

During the past 100 days, Celestica, Inc’s (CLS) raw stochastic average was set at 70.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.95. However, in the short run, Celestica, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $123.25. Second resistance stands at $127.62. The third major resistance level sits at $130.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $108.60.

Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) Key Stats

There are 115,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.67 billion. As of now, sales total 9,646 M while income totals 428,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,649 M while its last quarter net income were 86,200 K.