Centene Corp (CNC) kicked off at the price of $57.65: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) stock price up 2.20% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $56.41. CNC’s price has ranged from $55.03 to $80.59 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 17.88%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.75%. With a float of $491.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $497.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.47%, operating margin of 2.13%, and the pretax margin is 2.68%.

Centene Corp (CNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Centene Corp is 1.17%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21 ’25, was worth 501,970. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 18 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 17,000 for $59.75, making the entire transaction worth $1,015,750. This insider now owns 19,309 shares in total.

Centene Corp (CNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.65% during the next five years compared to 14.96% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Centene Corp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.72, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corp (CNC)

Looking closely at Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC), its last 5-days average volume was 4.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, Centene Corp’s (CNC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.00. However, in the short run, Centene Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.30. Second resistance stands at $58.94. The third major resistance level sits at $59.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $55.09.

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.69 billion, the company has a total of 497,603K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 163,071 M while annual income is 3,305 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 46,620 M while its latest quarter income was 1,311 M.