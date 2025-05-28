Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,920 M

Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) on Tuesday, soared 0.43% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $37.57. Within the past 52 weeks, CNP’s price has moved between $25.41 and $39.31.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 3.58% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.99%. With a float of $649.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $652.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8872 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.94%, operating margin of 22.62%, and the pretax margin is 13.02%.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Centerpoint Energy Inc is 0.48%, while institutional ownership is 98.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 71,392. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,900 shares at a rate of $37.58, taking the stock ownership to the 6,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 800 for $36.73, making the entire transaction worth $29,380. This insider now owns 7,234 shares in total.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 3.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.79 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) saw its 5-day average volume 3.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Centerpoint Energy Inc’s (CNP) raw stochastic average was set at 81.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.98 in the near term. At $38.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.92.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.63 billion based on 652,728K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,643 M and income totals 1,019 M. The company made 2,920 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 297,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.