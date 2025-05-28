Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 550,080 K

Centuri Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTRI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 6.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.64. Over the past 52 weeks, CTRI has traded in a range of $14.45-$28.65.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 8.67% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.33%. With a float of $14.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8687 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 8.08%, operating margin of 3.9%, and the pretax margin is 0.44%.

Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. The insider ownership of Centuri Holdings Inc is 84.08%, while institutional ownership is 22.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 231,124,985. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 13,207,142 shares at a rate of $17.50, taking the stock ownership to the 58,458,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 26 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $16.63, making the entire transaction worth $8,315. This insider now owns 5,500 shares in total.

Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centuri Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Centuri Holdings Inc’s (CTRI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI)

Centuri Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTRI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Centuri Holdings Inc’s (CTRI) raw stochastic average was set at 52.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.32 in the near term. At $20.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.59.

Centuri Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTRI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.76 billion has total of 88,559K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,637 M in contrast with the sum of -6,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 550,080 K and last quarter income was -17,940 K.