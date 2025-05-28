Century Communities Inc (CCS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.58 million

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS) stock price up 4.30% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $53.02. CCS’s price has ranged from $51.07 to $108.42 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 12.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.73%. With a float of $26.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1873 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.44%, operating margin of 9.43%, and the pretax margin is 9.38%.

Century Communities Inc (CCS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate – Development Industry. The insider ownership of Century Communities Inc is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28 ’25, was worth 80,790. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $53.86, taking the stock ownership to the 8,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $54.68, making the entire transaction worth $27,340. This insider now owns 500 shares in total.

Century Communities Inc (CCS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Century Communities Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Communities Inc (CCS)

Looking closely at Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, Century Communities Inc’s (CCS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.59. However, in the short run, Century Communities Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.12. Second resistance stands at $56.94. The third major resistance level sits at $58.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.20.

Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.69 billion, the company has a total of 30,547K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,398 M while annual income is 333,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 903,230 K while its latest quarter income was 39,380 K.