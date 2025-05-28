Champion Homes Inc (SKY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.78 million

Champion Homes Inc (NYSE: SKY) on Tuesday, plunged -16.39% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $84.26. Within the past 52 weeks, SKY’s price has moved between $64.82 and $116.49.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 15.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.45%. With a float of $56.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.29%, operating margin of 11.07%, and the pretax margin is 12.08%.

Champion Homes Inc (SKY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Residential Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Champion Homes Inc is 1.64%, while institutional ownership is 107.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 101,870. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11 ’25, when Company’s VP & Controller sold 3,823 for $106.87, making the entire transaction worth $408,564. This insider now owns 32,706 shares in total.

Champion Homes Inc (SKY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Champion Homes Inc (NYSE: SKY) Trading Performance Indicators

Champion Homes Inc (SKY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.61 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Champion Homes Inc (SKY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 0.97 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.73.

During the past 100 days, Champion Homes Inc’s (SKY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $74.77 in the near term. At $79.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $81.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.47.

Champion Homes Inc (NYSE: SKY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.04 billion based on 57,276K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,025 M and income totals 146,700 K. The company made 644,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 61,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.