Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.67%

On Tuesday, Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) was 1.41% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $87.40. A 52-week range for SCHW has been $61.01 – $89.85.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 18.67%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.15%. With a float of $1.71 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.9%, operating margin of 31.86%, and the pretax margin is 31.86%.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Charles Schwab Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Charles Schwab Corp is 5.83%, while institutional ownership is 84.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 3,026,343. In this transaction Co-Chairman of this company sold 34,585 shares at a rate of $87.50, taking the stock ownership to the 57,569,203 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 8,647 for $88.06, making the entire transaction worth $761,478.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.48% during the next five years compared to 2.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

The latest stats from [Charles Schwab Corp, SCHW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.74 million was inferior to 11.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Charles Schwab Corp’s (SCHW) raw stochastic average was set at 94.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $89.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $89.74. The third major resistance level sits at $90.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.06. The third support level lies at $86.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) Key Stats

There are 1,816,970K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 161.04 billion. As of now, sales total 19,606 M while income totals 5,942 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,599 M while its last quarter net income were 1,909 M.