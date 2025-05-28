Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) is expecting 49.64% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) kicked off on Tuesday, remained unchanged from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.19. Over the past 52 weeks, CKPT has traded in a range of $1.75-$4.50.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -49.45%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.63%. With a float of $74.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc is 14.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 02 ’25, was worth 60,964. In this transaction CEO, President and Director of this company sold 15,090 shares at a rate of $4.04, taking the stock ownership to the 3,759,929 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 12,322 for $4.05, making the entire transaction worth $49,904. This insider now owns 1,446,322 shares in total.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.63% per share during the next fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc’s (CKPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9115.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.05 million, its volume of 2.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc’s (CKPT) raw stochastic average was set at 99.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.19 in the near term. At $4.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.17.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 364.61 million has total of 87,020K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40 K in contrast with the sum of -56,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -11,210 K.