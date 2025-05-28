CI&T Inc (CINT) with a beta value of 1.24 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) kicked off on Tuesday, down -7.31% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.29. Over the past 52 weeks, CINT has traded in a range of $3.98-$8.04.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.87% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.10%. With a float of $21.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.60 million.

The firm has a total of 6907 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.28%, operating margin of 12.71%, and the pretax margin is 9.99%.

CI&T Inc (CINT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CI&T Inc is 84.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’24, was worth 688,050. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 20 ’24, when Company’s Member of immediate family of proposed sale 100,000 for $7.26, making the entire transaction worth $725,850.

CI&T Inc (CINT) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.48% during the next five years compared to -71.11% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CI&T Inc’s (CINT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CI&T Inc (CINT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CI&T Inc, CINT], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, CI&T Inc’s (CINT) raw stochastic average was set at 39.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.49. The third major resistance level sits at $6.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.13.

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 778.16 million has total of 134,682K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 438,960 K in contrast with the sum of 29,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 110,880 K and last quarter income was 7,450 K.