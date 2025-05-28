Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) volume exceeds 4.66 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) was 2.15% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $39.57. A 52-week range for CFG has been $32.60 – $49.25.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.07%. With a float of $429.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $437.67 million.

The firm has a total of 17287 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.9%, operating margin of 23.64%, and the pretax margin is 22.05%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Citizens Financial Group Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Citizens Financial Group Inc is 0.92%, while institutional ownership is 96.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23 ’25, was worth 843,436. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 18,878 for $41.59, making the entire transaction worth $785,136.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.59% during the next five years compared to -4.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Citizens Financial Group Inc, CFG], we can find that recorded value of 3.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Citizens Financial Group Inc’s (CFG) raw stochastic average was set at 48.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.95. The third major resistance level sits at $41.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.19.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) Key Stats

There are 437,134K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.53 billion. As of now, sales total 12,362 M while income totals 1,509 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,896 M while its last quarter net income were 373,000 K.