CNXC (Concentrix Corp) climbed 3.28 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

on Tuesday, Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ: CNXC) opened higher 3.28% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $55.71. Price fluctuations for CNXC have ranged from $36.28 to $77.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 15.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.36% at the time writing. With a float of $45.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 450000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.12%, operating margin of 6.76%, and the pretax margin is 3.41%.

Concentrix Corp (CNXC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Concentrix Corp is 29.15%, while institutional ownership is 79.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 30 ’25, was worth 25,350. In this transaction EVP, Global Ops & Delivery of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $50.70, taking the stock ownership to the 38,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 30 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 500 for $50.70, making the entire transaction worth $25,350.

Concentrix Corp (CNXC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.56% during the next five years compared to 10.35% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ: CNXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Concentrix Corp (CNXC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99, a number that is poised to hit 2.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 0.43 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, Concentrix Corp’s (CNXC) raw stochastic average was set at 65.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.07 in the near term. At $58.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $55.01.

Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ: CNXC) Key Stats

There are currently 63,883K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,619 M according to its annual income of 251,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,372 M and its income totaled 70,260 K.