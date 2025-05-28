Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.40%

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) on Tuesday, soared 4.91% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $46.89. Within the past 52 weeks, CCOI’s price has moved between $43.65 and $86.76.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 15.31%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.73%. With a float of $43.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1916 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.71%, operating margin of -16.66%, and the pretax margin is -24.14%.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is 11.67%, while institutional ownership is 93.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 937,800. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s CHAIRMAN, CEO, AND PRESIDENT sold 25,000 for $46.93, making the entire transaction worth $1,173,318. This insider now owns 4,151,721 shares in total.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.49 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

The latest stats from [Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, CCOI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was superior to 0.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s (CCOI) raw stochastic average was set at 13.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.56. The third major resistance level sits at $51.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.52. The third support level lies at $45.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.43 billion based on 49,337K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,036 M and income totals -204,070 K. The company made 247,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.