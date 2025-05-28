Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) volume exceeds 1.16 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

on Tuesday, Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) opened higher 3.07% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. Price fluctuations for CHRS have ranged from $0.66 to $2.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.49% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -611.36% at the time writing. With a float of $111.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.91 million.

The firm has a total of 228 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.52%, operating margin of -58.01%, and the pretax margin is -61.65%.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coherus Biosciences Inc is 3.97%, while institutional ownership is 51.09%.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -611.36% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 180.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coherus Biosciences Inc, CHRS], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Coherus Biosciences Inc’s (CHRS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9135, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1159. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8102. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8410. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8711. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7493, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7192. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6884.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) Key Stats

There are currently 115,933K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 90.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 266,960 K according to its annual income of 28,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,600 K and its income totaled -56,570 K.