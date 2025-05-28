Comstock Inc (LODE) is expecting 7.87% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Comstock Inc (AMEX: LODE) stock price up 7.87% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.05. LODE’s price has ranged from $1.25 to $10.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 202.49%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 74.45%. With a float of $27.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.85%, operating margin of -895.73%, and the pretax margin is -1157.26%.

Comstock Inc (LODE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Comstock Inc is 5.08%, while institutional ownership is 7.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’24, was worth 29,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $0.15, taking the stock ownership to the 600,000 shares.

Comstock Inc (LODE) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Comstock Inc (AMEX: LODE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Comstock Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Comstock Inc (LODE)

Looking closely at Comstock Inc (AMEX: LODE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Comstock Inc’s (LODE) raw stochastic average was set at 19.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.34. However, in the short run, Comstock Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.39. Second resistance stands at $3.49. The third major resistance level sits at $3.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.95.

Comstock Inc (AMEX: LODE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 94.14 million, the company has a total of 26,904K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,020 K while annual income is -53,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 790 K while its latest quarter income was -9,090 K.