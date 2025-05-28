Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) last year’s performance of 81.70% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) on Tuesday, soared 4.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $102.54. Within the past 52 weeks, ROAD’s price has moved between $51.63 and $104.53.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 19.18%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 69.47%. With a float of $45.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4920 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.41%, operating margin of 6.05%, and the pretax margin is 3.76%.

Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Construction Partners Inc is 17.95%, while institutional ownership is 86.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 754,224. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 9,333 for $73.83, making the entire transaction worth $689,055. This insider now owns 9,333 shares in total.

Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.47% per share during the next fiscal year.

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.13 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)

Looking closely at Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.87.

During the past 100 days, Construction Partners Inc’s (ROAD) raw stochastic average was set at 99.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.23. However, in the short run, Construction Partners Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $108.12. Second resistance stands at $109.31. The third major resistance level sits at $111.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $101.11.

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.99 billion based on 56,031K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,824 M and income totals 68,940 K. The company made 571,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.