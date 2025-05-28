Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) 20 Days SMA touches 0.83%: The odds favor the bear

Core Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CNR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $69.99. Over the past 52 weeks, CNR has traded in a range of $58.19-$134.59.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 14.87%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -74.09%. With a float of $51.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2076 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.07%, operating margin of 4.95%, and the pretax margin is 5.28%.

Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Thermal Coal Industry. The insider ownership of Core Natural Resources Inc is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 502,125. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $66.95, taking the stock ownership to the 341,062 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 8,815 for $75.30, making the entire transaction worth $663,732. This insider now owns 13,348 shares in total.

Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.54% during the next five years compared to 27.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Core Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Core Natural Resources Inc’s (CNR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR)

Looking closely at Core Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CNR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.98.

During the past 100 days, Core Natural Resources Inc’s (CNR) raw stochastic average was set at 28.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.04. However, in the short run, Core Natural Resources Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.03. Second resistance stands at $75.35. The third major resistance level sits at $77.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.47.

Core Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CNR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.83 billion has total of 52,660K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,236 M in contrast with the sum of 286,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,017 M and last quarter income was -69,280 K.