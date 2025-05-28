Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) with a beta value of 1.73 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) was 9.29% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $8.23. A 52-week range for CRSR has been $5.59 – $13.02.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 7.11%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1754.00%. With a float of $45.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2567 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.45%, operating margin of -3.11%, and the pretax margin is -4.23%.

Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Corsair Gaming Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Corsair Gaming Inc is 57.47%, while institutional ownership is 36.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 19 ’25, was worth 41,570. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,124 shares at a rate of $10.08, taking the stock ownership to the 125,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05 ’24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,947 for $10.33, making the entire transaction worth $20,113. This insider now owns 70,412 shares in total.

Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1754.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR)

Looking closely at Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Corsair Gaming Inc’s (CRSR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.81. However, in the short run, Corsair Gaming Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.26. Second resistance stands at $9.52. The third major resistance level sits at $9.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.80.

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) Key Stats

There are 105,821K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 952.39 million. As of now, sales total 1,316 M while income totals -99,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 369,750 K while its last quarter net income were -10,070 K.