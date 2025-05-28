Corteva Inc (CTVA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 16,908 M

On Tuesday, Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) was 1.95% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $69.06. A 52-week range for CTVA has been $50.01 – $69.42.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 4.23% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.06%. With a float of $680.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.63%, operating margin of 13.44%, and the pretax margin is 9.37%.

Corteva Inc (CTVA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Corteva Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Corteva Inc is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 3,759,771. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 55,242 shares at a rate of $68.06, taking the stock ownership to the 101,641 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 55,242 for $68.13, making the entire transaction worth $3,763,637.

Corteva Inc (CTVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Corteva Inc (CTVA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Corteva Inc’s (CTVA) raw stochastic average was set at 99.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.76 in the near term. At $71.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.71.

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) Key Stats

There are 682,170K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 48.03 billion. As of now, sales total 16,908 M while income totals 907,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,417 M while its last quarter net income were 652,000 K.