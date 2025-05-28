Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) 20 Days SMA touches 0.15%: The odds favor the bear

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.15% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $27.00. Over the past 52 weeks, CUZ has traded in a range of $22.01-$32.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.52%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.30%. With a float of $166.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 306 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.42%, operating margin of 21.31%, and the pretax margin is 3.67%.

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Cousins Properties Inc is 0.87%, while institutional ownership is 100.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12 ’24, was worth 205,279. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 7,047 shares at a rate of $29.13, taking the stock ownership to the 49,322 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,047 for $28.60, making the entire transaction worth $201,544.

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.31% during the next five years compared to -0.46% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cousins Properties Inc’s (CUZ) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Looking closely at Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ), its last 5-days average volume was 2.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Cousins Properties Inc’s (CUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 51.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.39. However, in the short run, Cousins Properties Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.14. Second resistance stands at $28.42. The third major resistance level sits at $28.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.52.

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.68 billion has total of 167,912K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 856,760 K in contrast with the sum of 45,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 250,330 K and last quarter income was 20,900 K.